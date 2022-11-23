 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kate Middleton is being praised for a sensitive approach to her wardrobe amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Royal expert Neil Sean, during his appearance on Daily News Headlines, said: “We're going to see Catherine in more British high street wear.”

“That is, of course, so that people will be able to buy exactly from the shops, like LK Bennett, places like that that have seemingly become a royal favourite,” he said.

"Also, looking into this brand-new, it's not really a phenomenon but it's new this time around, of hiring and sending and sending back clothes, obviously privately,” Neil continued explaining.

"So that whatever she wears isn’t at a cost, a huge cost, to the British monarchy, or indeed the taxpayer. I think this is a really forward-thinking 21st-century idea."

“I do think this makes Catherine very much in tune with the public right now.

"[And] more importantly, gives assistance to those British brands that truly need it,” the commentator added.

"As I often say, you couldn't possibly imagine this a few years back, with our wonderful late monarch,” the royal expert noted.

"You know, can you imagine the catalogue woman coming around for the extra money on a Friday night for the frock they borrowed for the Royal Variety Show?

"I'm jesting, you know what I'm saying."

