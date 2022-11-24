 
Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move

Jennifer Lopez has fueled rumours of her separations from hubby Ben Affleck as she erased her widely followed Instagram without any explanation.

The singer, actor and producer left her fans guessing about her move as some speculate that she's going to make big announcement about her new album, few think she's mourning something wrong in her life, while others feared she parted ways with her hubby Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old award-winning artist recently shared a sweet video showing her cuddling her husband Ben Affleck on TikTok, which was also posted on her Instagram account. But now this post, and all of her others have disappeared and no one knows why.

In the past, celebrities and musicians have zeroed-out social-media accounts ahead of a major announcement, such as an album.

J. Lo’s last studio album, “A.K.A.,” was released in 2014. She performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, which was the basis for Netflix documentary feature “Halftime,” which was released earlier this year.

While, some give a black touch to their social media profiles to mourn something. But, It's still unclear that why the singer did so.

Lopez's Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted.

