Thursday Nov 24 2022
Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Kanye West is called out for sharing ex-wife Kim Kardashian's private photos with Yeezy staff.

In a fresh report by Rolling Stone, a former employee with the brand admits he was shown explicit photos of the reality TV star by the rapper himself.

He says that West said to him in a 2018 job interview "My wife just sent me this", before showing a "very revealing and personal" picture of Kardashian.

Another employee earlier, alleged the father-of-four showed him an explicit video of Kim Kardashian. 

A third person said that West was "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private".

