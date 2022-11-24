Queen felt 'comfortable' Prince Harry was 'reconciling' with Royals

Queen believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready for a reunion ahead of her death.

Royal author Robert Hardman says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had shown signs of a comeback to royal life with their visits to the Queen.



"He didn't come to the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service but then a few weeks later he did come on his way through to the Invictus Games.

"He saw the Queen then and he and Meghan were here with the children during the Jubilee.

"Gradually through the year, we were seeing things thawing.

"We weren't seeing a complete reunion but very much the general path of Harry's relationship with the rest of the family seemed to be converging with some sort of reconciliation.

"I think she would have found that comforting. She would have liked that," he concluded.

