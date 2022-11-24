 
BTS' RM drops teaser photos for upcoming solo album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM drops teaser photos for upcoming solo album 'Indigo'

BTS member RM has dropped the first artistic teaser images for his upcoming solo album Indigo.

In the teaser photo, a member of the popular K-pop band stands in a shadowy room.

Prior a day, RM released an identity film teaser of Indigo and 46 seconds teaser film described as "a documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase."

The upcoming music video is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.

RM was reportedly in talks to collaborate with rock band Cherry Filter for his upcoming album Indigo. However, it has not been confirmed yet by the singer.

The 28-year-old singer will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin. 

