‘Royal swindlers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing trial for their decision to accept a humanitarian award for their anti-bullying work, which many have branded ‘unfair’ for the Royal Family.



Fox & Friends broadcaster Piers Morgan made these admissions in one of the latest episodes.

He began by branding the couple’s nomination for a Human Rights award into question and labeled them ‘grifters’.

He even went as far as to say, “The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket.”

Not only that “The idea that they’re being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet.”

“And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomises the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television.”