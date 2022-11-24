 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles feeling ‘overwhelmed’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scandals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly feeling ‘very overwhelmed’ with scandals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embroiled him in over the years.

Royal author Christopher Andersen made this admission while speaking in an episode for Podcast Royal.

His claim has come just a day after Express UK’ s poll about King Charles’ popularity came out.

Mr Andersen beleives, “I think one mistake people make is to assume he [Charles] is going to be a placeholder for William — that he’s going to keep the throne warm as it were.”

“He’s going to be an activist and he’s going to leave his mark on history. He has waited so long for this moment. Edward VII waited 59 years, but Charles has waited 70 years.”

“I think he is going to take the bull by the horns in terms of streamlining the monarchy; he’s already talked about rethinking how the monarchy is funded if he can. I’m sure he is going to express his opinions in private to the Prime Minister every week.”

“But unfortunately, he may be overwhelmed by scandal. The key to his reign is winning the affection of his people, but that’s hard to do when you’ve got a rebel prince in Montecito constantly making headlines and embarrassing revelations.”

More From Entertainment:

Inside Kanye West and Adidas heated beef

Inside Kanye West and Adidas heated beef
Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston set to disclose ‘horrible’ details of breakup with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston set to disclose ‘horrible’ details of breakup with Brad Pitt
Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving spirit, ‘most special time of the year’

Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving spirit, ‘most special time of the year’
Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is tearing Royal Family down
Prince William. Kate Middleton to appoint ‘non-royals’ for major role during their reign

Prince William. Kate Middleton to appoint ‘non-royals’ for major role during their reign
King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’

King Charles warned of haunting day as he struggles with ‘simmering scandals’
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Bros talk inspiration behind Season 5
King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession

King Charles called out for ‘showing off’ royal gold amid UK recession
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega says she had ‘hesitations’ for the role
Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals

Kanye West warned of losing custody of kids amid scandals
Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb

Amber Heard leaves behind Johnny Depp, Elon Musk as most searched celeb
Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert

Pete Davidson’s become 'fun & wild' therapy for woman coming out of painful divorce: Expert