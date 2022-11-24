 
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly been tasked to win back US hearts with their Boston tour after Harry and Meghan's 'prime time royal annihilation' on Oprah tarnished the monarchy's stateside image.

The Princess of Wales would reportedly focus on her mission to project good image of the monarchy during her visit to Boston amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's award row.

Kate, who is epitome of a Princess, and embodies everything the people of the US expect in a future queen. She's been making all efforts to build positive image of the royal family, while the Sussexes are seemingly capturing all the attentions to gain popularity through their interviews, podcast, and upcoming docuseries and memoir.

Prince William and Kate are set to visit the US in 10 days' time, with insiders seeing the trip as an opportunity to improve the monarchy's standing stateside.

Roya Nikkhah, writing in the Sunday Times, described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview as '90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation' which left the monarchy's reputation 'tarnished'.

She adds that in the aftermath of the interview, a royal courtier said the Firm 'now have a US problem'.

As a result, the trip by Kate and William, both 40, is considered to be hugely important in royal circles, according to Roya, who added that it is seen as an opportunity to get 'the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond', and to 'elevate the monarchy above entertainment news'.

The main focus of Kate and William's visit will be the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Boston on December 2, a week before Meghan and Harry's show of receiving the award.

