Thursday Nov 24 2022
Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Stephen King takes dig at Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk after many advertising companies have paused their spending on social media platform.

The IT author tweeted, “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow.”

To this, Elon responded, “Oh hi lol.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Tesla founder showed his curiosity and asked via a tweet, “Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I’m curious.”

Later, Elon came up with a headline and wrote, “Headline: ‘Stephen King Tweet Causes My Pillow Sales to Skyrocket!’ Lmaooo.”

However, Stephen did not reply to Elon after his initial message about “My pillow”.

Earlier, the renowned novelist slammed Elon for charging users $20 to get a blue checkmark, tweeting, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Elon replied, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Meanwhile, Elon had paused the blue verified feature as he added, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different colour check for organisations than individuals.”

