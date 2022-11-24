 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo
Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo

Michelle Obama has recently dropped a family photo on the occasion of Thanksgiving on social media.

On Thursday, the former First Lady turned to Instagram and posted a family with husband Barack Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia all posing in happy mood.

Sharing the post, the author of Becoming captioned it, “I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food.”

“From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!” she remarked.

Earlier, she put up a photo where she could be seen signing her second new authored book The Light We Carry.

In the caption, Michelle shared an interesting anecdote about her friend Ron and how he chose to begin his day with being “kind” to himself.

“Ron’s simple little habit reminds me is that how we talk to ourselves matters — especially first thing in the morning,” stated the 58-year-old.

She added, “Keeping our spirits high takes a lot more than that, of course, so I hope you’ll read the whole story in my book. And then, hopefully, we can give each other and ourselves a little more grace and kindness.”


More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out
King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death

King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death
Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo
Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter

Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter
Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'
Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report

Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report
Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?

Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?