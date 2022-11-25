 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hits back at ‘America's laziest interviewer’ tag with new photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has seemingly quashed the label of ‘American’s laziest interviewer’ that a royal expert recent gave her amid concerns that she doesn’t actually meet her podcast guests.

As per Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen standing with American poet Amanda Gorman, a guest on Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, who took to Instagram to share the photo ahead of her appearance on the show this Tuesday, November 22.

Gorman, a former National Youth Poet Laureate, captioned her post: “Beyond thrilled to have had the honour of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!”

The 24-year-old poet appeared as a surprise guest on this week’s episode of Meghan’s Archetypes, with other special guests being Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

The photo came days after it was suggested by several outlets that Meghan may not actually meet the guests on her show, and might have producers interview them instead; the Duchess was also deemed ‘America’s laziest interviewer’ amid the reports.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son
BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'
BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana
BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made

BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made
Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out

Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out
Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out