Meghan Markle hits back at ‘America's laziest interviewer’ tag with new photo

file footage

Meghan Markle has seemingly quashed the label of ‘American’s laziest interviewer’ that a royal expert recent gave her amid concerns that she doesn’t actually meet her podcast guests.



As per Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen standing with American poet Amanda Gorman, a guest on Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, who took to Instagram to share the photo ahead of her appearance on the show this Tuesday, November 22.

Gorman, a former National Youth Poet Laureate, captioned her post: “Beyond thrilled to have had the honour of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!”

The 24-year-old poet appeared as a surprise guest on this week’s episode of Meghan’s Archetypes, with other special guests being Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

The photo came days after it was suggested by several outlets that Meghan may not actually meet the guests on her show, and might have producers interview them instead; the Duchess was also deemed ‘America’s laziest interviewer’ amid the reports.