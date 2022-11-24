Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Netflix has revealed You season 4 will debut a little earlier than it was scheduled.

As per the announcement made on the official account for the show, the part 1 of the series will now premiere on February 9, 2023, while Part 2 will now come out on March 9, 2023.

The series follows a charming guy named Joe who fell for and obsesses over multiple women throughout the show.

You season 4 is seemingly aims to take the show to a whole new level by bringing Joe's schemes to Europe.



As teased by the motion poster that was shared on November 24, You season 4 will set in London.

But it's not only the place that is different, Joe will adopt a new identity and persona. He'll be Professor Jonathan Moore.





