Thursday Nov 24 2022
Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Kristen Bell has recently shared how her honesty “backfired” on her in latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show.

The actress told the host, “We've always been really honest with our kids and I had never really done any drugs and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday.”

Kristen continued, “So my husband got them for me and I tried it. And we told our kids about it.”

However, what happened next, Kristen never imagined in her wildest dreams. Her daughters Lincoln 9, and Delta, 7 shared with their grandmother.

“I overheard my daughter taking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms. And I just walked by and I was like, ‘Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.’ For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter,” stated the 42-year-old.

Kristen explained that her daughters have had the understanding of what kind of “mushrooms” their mother was “talking about”.

The actress further commended her husband Dax Shepard for his honesty in parenting, saying, “He’s really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things. What drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that.”

Gushing over Dax, Kristen added, “He has committed to being very involved in our kids' lives and very involved in our marriage. He's a real go-getter. I got no complaints.”

