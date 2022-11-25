Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana

file footage

Prince William is said to have developed a great rapport with his wife Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton, with a royal expert saying that he has found a mother figure in her since losing his own mom Diana at an early age.



Talking to OK! Magazine, royal podcast host Rachael Andrews shared how she believes that the Prince of Wales looks up to his mother-in-law after not having a mother figure for most of his adult life, and even ‘admires’ the way she brought up Kate and her other children, James and Pippa Middleton.

As per Andrews: “We’ve seen over the past few years that he (Prince William) gets on really well with them (the Middletons).”

“He admires the way that Carole and Michael brought up Catherine, Pippa and James (Kate’s siblings) and that seems to be reflected in the way William is a down-to-earth father now,” she continued.

The Keeping Up with the Windsors podcast host added: “He, of course, lost Diana when he was very young and probably looks up to Carole because he’s lacked a mother figure for so much of his life With Carole and Michael, he’s got people to confide in who are removed from the monarchy.”

Prince William and Kate famously dated for about a decade before tying the knot in 2011; they first met at university and had a long courtship.

The Wales’ have now been married for more than a decade and have three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.