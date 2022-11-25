 
Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick

American TV personality Kim Kardashian teamed up with her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson for inspiring Thanksgiving celebration at Camp Kilpatrick on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared pictures of the table, herself and Tristan Thompson in a huddle with her dinner guests.

She wrote along side the photos: "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country." 

Kanye West's ex founder ended the post with a note of gratitude and support for those who aren't able to celebrate the holidays alongside their loved ones.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!"

Kim Kardashian shared a bit more about the men they met with — and how they're making a difference, even while serving time behind bars.

