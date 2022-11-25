Royal author criticised for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin has been condemned for commenting on Meghan Markle's skin colour.

Commenting on a news item regarding the Duchess of Sussex, Levin had written, "Look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."

Omid Scobie, Meghan and Harry's biographer, lashed out at Levin and criticized the TV networks for inviting her for royal commentary.

The author of "Finding Freedom" then went on to explain, "Unsurprisingly, Angela's clan also struggle with understanding that mixed skin can be both dark and light depending on sun exposure or SPF usage (fancy that!). Bunch of pathetic clowns.



