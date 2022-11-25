Khloe Kardashian wants Kourtney to 'calm down' over bizarre desire for nephew

Khloe Kardashian has urged sister Kourtney Kardashian to tone down her motherly instincts for her son.

The POOSH founder, who is planning a pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, expressed her desire to breastfeed Khloe's baby during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“When they open their mouths and just the way they smell,” Kourtney explained as she held the baby.

“I wish I could breastfeed you," she added.

“Oh, my God, Kourt, let’s calm down,” Khloé responds, laughing.

Sister Kim Kardashian and mother KrisJenner went on to agree that the baby boy is “actually Rob [Kardashian]’s twin.”

“How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then just call him Rob Kardashian,” they suggested the name after their brother.