Friday Nov 25 2022
'Angry' King Charles 'smashes' windows in 'desperate' need of fresh air

Friday Nov 25, 2022

King Charles III has an extremely bad 'temper', says a royal biographer.

The monarch reportedly likes to break things when he is angry. In such an incident, he destroyed his sink to get back his cufflink.

Speaking about his new book, royal author Christopher Andersen tells host Kinsey Schofield about His Majesty's various incidents where he failed to keep his calm.

Kinsey began: "You go into detail in this book about Charles' temper.

"You talk about him needing fresh air and smashing not only one window but two because he desperately needs fresh air."

Mr Andersen interjected: "He threw a chair through a window, someone else's window as well."

The host continued: "He destroyed a sink because he lost a cufflink down the drain.

"One of the most shocking things I read in the book is there were such fiery exchanges between Diana and Charles that their employees were concerned for their safety.

"They were concerned that it would escalate."

