 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles made Queen see 'depth of hurt' Diana death gave Britain

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

King Charles III took a stand for ex-wife Princess Diana upon her demise. 

The new monarch reportedly fought with the Queen in 1997 to have a 'deserving' funeral for the former Princess of Wales. 

Royal expert Christopher Andersen tells Kinsey Schofield on her podcast that the father-of-two was "up against the Queen" as she "didn't understand the depth of feeling that people had" following Diana's death.

Queen did not want to "fly the flag at half-mast" and wasn't going to "give Diana the proper burial, funeral, that she deserved".

Ms Anderson continued: "[It was] all Charles that did it.

"He stepped up in a big way."

Speaking about a "regret" that Charles has till date, Mr Anderson touched upon His Majesty "convincing [William and Harry] to walk behind the coffin".

He added: "I think Charles now feels a little guilt about having convinced them to do that."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?
Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?
Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Astrologer warns of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ causing drama

Astrologer warns of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ causing drama
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Princess Diana ‘plunged’ Queen Elizabeth into ‘despair’

Princess Diana ‘plunged’ Queen Elizabeth into ‘despair’
Mike Tindall addresses relationship with Prince Harry

Mike Tindall addresses relationship with Prince Harry
MAMA awards 2022: Lineup of awards presenters announced

MAMA awards 2022: Lineup of awards presenters announced
Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping