King Charles made Queen see 'depth of hurt' Diana death gave Britain

Friday Nov 25, 2022
King Charles III took a stand for ex-wife Princess Diana upon her demise.
The new monarch reportedly fought with the Queen in 1997 to have a 'deserving' funeral for the former Princess of Wales.
Royal expert Christopher Andersen tells Kinsey Schofield on her podcast that the father-of-two was "up against the Queen" as she "didn't understand the depth of feeling that people had" following Diana's death.
Queen did not want to "fly the flag at half-mast" and wasn't going to "give Diana the proper burial, funeral, that she deserved".
Ms Anderson continued: "[It was] all Charles that did it.
"He stepped up in a big way."
Speaking about a "regret" that Charles has till date, Mr Anderson touched upon His Majesty "convincing [William and Harry] to walk behind the coffin".
He added: "I think Charles now feels a little guilt about having convinced them to do that."