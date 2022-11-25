 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘good for nothing’ except pushing ‘royal vengeance

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been labeled worthless for her lacking ability to ‘contribute to society’ in any ‘meaningful form’.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her new episode for the To Die For Daily podcast.

She began by bashing the candidacy issue and was quoted saying, “When I think of humanitarians, I think of Princess Diana walking through a minefield, Doctors Without Borders, or Elizabeth Taylor co-founding The Foundation for AIDS Research.”

“Not a woman that releases a weekly podcast vaguely complaining about a word used to describe her four years ago.”

“We visually see and hear very little about Harry and Meghan contributing to anything but their pursuit of vengeance against the monarchy.”

this has come in reference to the couple’s nomination for a human rights award for their alleged work on bullying and racism. 

More From Entertainment:

Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

Leonardo DiCaprio ex Camila Morrone hit with lawsuit few months after breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio ex Camila Morrone hit with lawsuit few months after breakup

Megyn Kelly blasts Alec Baldwin for blaming head armorer for 'Rust' shooting

Megyn Kelly blasts Alec Baldwin for blaming head armorer for 'Rust' shooting

Brooklyn Beckham debuts a new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham debuts a new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz
Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner embraces sis Kendall Jenner in adorable pics on Thanksgiving

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘thankful’ for many things on Thanksgiving Day

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Kim Kardashian ‘tired’ of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’

Emma Corrin believes current Oscars categories are not ‘inclusive enough’
Prince Harry sold ‘royal vault of secrets’ for mysterious absence from 'The Crown'

Prince Harry sold ‘royal vault of secrets’ for mysterious absence from 'The Crown'
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden share their two cents on David Walliams' controversy
Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

King Charles Christmas plans sans Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

King Charles Christmas plans sans Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed