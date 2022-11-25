Meghan Markle ‘good for nothing’ except pushing ‘royal vengeance

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been labeled worthless for her lacking ability to ‘contribute to society’ in any ‘meaningful form’.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her new episode for the To Die For Daily podcast.

She began by bashing the candidacy issue and was quoted saying, “When I think of humanitarians, I think of Princess Diana walking through a minefield, Doctors Without Borders, or Elizabeth Taylor co-founding The Foundation for AIDS Research.”

“Not a woman that releases a weekly podcast vaguely complaining about a word used to describe her four years ago.”

“We visually see and hear very little about Harry and Meghan contributing to anything but their pursuit of vengeance against the monarchy.”

this has come in reference to the couple’s nomination for a human rights award for their alleged work on bullying and racism.