Friday Nov 25 2022
Kate Middleton had Queen Elizabeth’s blessing for baby no. 4

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly found a way to get Queen Elizabeth’s blessings, before her passing.

Inside sources close to Star magazine made this shocking admission about the couple's rumored child.

They began by pointing out how Queen Elizabeth even ended up giving them her blessings for a fourth child before her passing.

The source started by admitting, “There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them.”

Especially when, “They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones.”

