Friday Nov 25 2022
Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with their loved-up photos after cheating accusations

Katie Price and Carl Woods shocked their fans with their loved-up snaps after cheating allegations.

The couple were seen sharing an intimate moment just days after Katie was said to have split from car dealer Carl, 34.

Katie, 44, and Carl unfollowed each other on social media after the media personality took to Instagram to claim he had been cheated on.

Speaking directly to fans in a video, the car dealer said: "I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me.

"There's no easy way for me to say this. To be honest it's quite embarrassing but Katie and I are not together any more.

"She's admitted she cheated on me, she slept with somebody else. That's the end of that, I guess."

Police were then called to Katie's home after a blazing row with Carl, ahead of his social media announcement - with Katie "fearing for her safety" as an argument got out of hand.

However, the pair appear to be back on already as they were photographed together, meeting for a late lunch in West Sussex

The couple looked all loved up again just days after Carl opened up about his split from Katie following cheating allegations.

He made the claims in a bombshell video that announced their two-year relationship with over after Katie "cheated".

