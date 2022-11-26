 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega choreographed dance number herself

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega choreographed dance number herself

Netflix recently released series Wednesday is grabbing the eyeballs of fans for its plot and amazing performance of Jenna Ortega.

The streaming platform has shared a dance scene from the series featuring Jenna Ortega who is the titular character in Wednesday.

In a spooky themed party Wednesday Addams can be seen swaying in front of Tyler Galpin played by Hunter Doohan. 

Wednesday dances with intense expressions on her face while donning a black satin flared frock and her hair tied up in a bun and her forehead  covered with fringes.  

While everyone else in the scene was dressed in white clothes.

Netflix has revealed that the dance moves for this sequence were choreographed by Jenna herself.

Check out the Video

For the unversed, Wednesday is recently released Netflix series directed by Tim Burton and it is a spin-off to the ’90s and The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.


