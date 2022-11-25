 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Business Proposal' actor to receive military duty ahead of the release of new drama

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Business Proposal actor to receive military duty ahead of the release of new drama

Kim Min Kyu is waiting to get military enlistment call while working on his latest TV project.

On November 25, Kim Min Kyu's agency, Happy Tribe, briefed the media on the actor's mandatory military service date around the corner.

As per Pinkvilla, the agency said that "The enlistment date has not been confirmed yet."

The 28 year old already has a drama called, Sacred Idol, on the way. The production team for the latest drama announced on the same day that "The production presentation will be held as a pre-recording due to the enlistment schedule of lead actor Kim Min Kyu."

Kim Min Kyu was born in 1994 and is going to turn 28 years this year, on December 25. The actor is at an age where military enlistment can no longer be postponed.

Although the enlistment warrant hasn't arrived yet, the star is organising his schedule accordingly.

