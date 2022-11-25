 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
Daniel Craig addresses character’s sexuality in new movie Glass Onion

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Daniel Craig addresses character’s sexuality in new movie Glass Onion

Daniel Craig has recently dished on his character’s sexuality in new movie The Knives Out sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” said Daniel in a latest interview with Deadline about his role as Benoit Blanc in this new sequel.

The director Rian Johnson has confirmed that Daniel’s character is a “queer” in this new mystery movie, which was released in cinemas on November 23 for one-week and will later premiere on Netflix on December 23.

Daniel stated, “As I said at the LFF (London Film Festival), who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be?”

“I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything,” added the James Bond star.

Meanwhile, Glass Onion also features Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Kate Hudson

