Madonna gives heartwarming glimpse into family’s Thanksgiving celebrations

Madonna has given fans a rare glimpse into her family’s sweet celebrations for Thanksgiving holiday.

The Queen of Pop, 64, took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her Thanksgiving celebration with her large family including all six children.

The Hung Up singer shared photos with the caption, “What I’m thankful for…………. (followed by a yellow heart emoticon.”

The carousel included photos of the mother of six posing with all of her children including, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.



Madonna also showed off her bold, sultry look for the festive holiday. With her hair dyed copper, Madonna wore a dark corset as she cradled a glass of wine in her hand.

She paired stunning pair of black boots and black gloves to her festive look. She accessorized her look with several necklaces and rings.

Madonna was last seen with her family in August at her 64th birthday party, held in Italy.