Emily Ratajkowski in ‘good headspace’ while dating Pete Davidson: ‘He’s good rebound’

Emily Ratajkowski is having a good time dating Pete Davidson as she thinks the comedian is a “good rebound” after her painful divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model is in a “good headspace” ever since she started going out with the former Saturday Night Live star, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce,” the insider added. “She is dating and having fun with it.”

"She has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together.

“Things are going well for her,” the source noted.

This comes after body language expert, Judi James, told Daily Mail that Davidson’s ability to joke has made him “fun & wild” therapy for women coming out of divorces.