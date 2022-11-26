Meghan Markle has turned Prince Harry ‘pure evil’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly managed to bring out Prince Harry’s most evil side in the eyes of experts.



Royal commentator Angela Levin made these shocking allegations against the Duchess of Sussex while speaking to TalkTV.

She started by accusing Meghan Markle of bringing out Prince Harry’s evil side.

Ms Levin began by saying, “You can’t just be very nice to odd people that you choose. You have to be a humane person who treats the world and everybody in it — including your family — with respect.”

“And I think she’s brought out the most evil side of Harry. We all have a bad layer somewhere but we want people who bring out the best in us, not the worst. And Meghan has definitely brought out the very worst in Harry. It’s shameful.”

This claim has come shortly after the couple started getting hate for their nomination for the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, and many commentators like presenter Mike Graham went as far as to call the nomination 'outrageous'.