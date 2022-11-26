Kanye West ‘unexpectedly showed up at Donald Trump’s Florida estate

 
Donald Trump opened up about his meeting with Kanye West saying that the rapper showed up at his estate in Florida unexpectedly.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” the former US president said.

“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Donda 2 rapper is being investigated for his inappropriate behaviour with Adidas workers.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement.

"However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

