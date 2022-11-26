 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
King Charles III garners praises for ‘wonderful’ work during Royal Week

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

King Charles III has been garnering praise from the royal fans for carrying out “wonderful” work during Royal Week.

The new King welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the week, slated to carry on from November 19 and 25.

King Charles also hosted a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, sparking praises from social media users.

“The King and the Royal Family [have] done wonderful work this week,” one user wrote while another expressed: “The King always seems so interested in everything he does. He seems so kind to those he meets.

“Like he actually takes interest in what they are representing. He is going to be a wonderful King.”

A third fan added: “Our special thanks go to his royal majesty for his special visit for the peace and for the development of our nation."

