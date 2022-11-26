Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup

 
Meghan Markle's loyalties for a team in the Fifa World Cup caught attention of a news outlet.

As reported by Express, the Duchess of Sussex is believed to be a friend of a few former footballers, including Peter Crouch and David Beckham.

However, the mother-of-two may find she has divided heart over her homeland team –the US and England.

The outlet also noted that her husband, Prince Harry is likely to cheer for England in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Prince William was also found in a tough spot as he’s been an avid supporter of England but has been recently promoted to Prince of Wales.

An insider spilt the beans to Mail+: "Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958.

"He’ll be showing his support to Wales and celebrating their great achievement.

"But it would be quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now, as football fans would agree."

