 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Casey Affleck looked upset with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan as the actress was seen in tears during a heated argument in the street on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

In the pictures posted by Daily Mail, the Oscar winner, 47, and his actress partner, 24, looked tensed as they exchanged words while walking, with Caylee appearing tearful during the incident.

Casey was seen walking in front of his girlfriend as she spoke to him while gesturing animatedly.

The picture shows there is something that is not fine between the couple.

He looked somber as Caylee called out to him, with his partner sobbing as she walked away behind him.

The actor first met Cowan in January 2021 and started dating at some point later that year.

He was previously married to Summer Phoenix from 2006-2017 and the former couple share sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14. 

