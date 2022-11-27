 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
BTS' Jungkook takes over Tiktok with 2022 FIFA performance

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

BTS' Jungkook became a trend on TikTok after his FIFA world cup 2022 opening ceremony performance of Dreamers.

The high-energy dance performance video of Jungkook went viral immediately after it was aired on a short-form video-sharing app and gained millions of views in just a few hours.

Dreamers break dance became trending on TikTok as fans started copying the dance steps of the singer and posting a video on the app.

BTS star gave a stellar performance in Qatar in the FIFA world cup opening ceremony on November 20, 2022.

The 25-year-old singer became the first Korean artist to perform at the international tournament.

Jungkook also gathered cheers and praises at the airport on his return to South Korea on November 21, a day after his historic world cup performance.

