Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix has officially listed its complete list of the Global movies and TV series that are trending right now.

The entire list features tantalizing shows such as;

Movies:

The Noel Diary

Slumberland

The Swimmers

Lesson Plan

Falling for Christmas

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

The Wonder

Christmas with You

Enola Holmes 2

Le Patient

GodFather

Dhokha: Round D Corner

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Medieval

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Kumari

First Love

Morbius

The Festival

Malazgirt 1071

Monica, O My Darling

Christmas at the Palace

The Violence Action

Padavettu

Return to Christmas Creek

TV Shows: