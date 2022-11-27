 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Netflix's Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix has officially listed its complete list of the Global movies and TV series that are trending right now.

The entire list features tantalizing shows such as;

Movies:

  • The Noel Diary
  • Slumberland
  • The Swimmers
  • Lesson Plan
  • Falling for Christmas
  • Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
  • The Wonder
  • Christmas with You
  • Enola Holmes 2
  • Le Patient
  • GodFather
  • Dhokha: Round D Corner
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
  • Medieval
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Kumari
  • First Love
  • Morbius
  • The Festival
  • Malazgirt 1071
  • Monica, O My Darling
  • Christmas at the Palace
  • The Violence Action
  • Padavettu
  • Return to Christmas Creek

TV Shows:

  • Wednesday
  • 1899
  • Elite
  • The Crown
  • Manifest
  • Dead to Me
  • One of Us Is Lying
  • Til Money Do Us Part
  • Blood & Water
  • Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  • Shuroop
  • The Blacklist
  • Blood, Sex and royalty
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • Somebody
  • Our Universe
  • Warrior Nun
  • Riverdale
  • Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  • Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
  • From Scratch
  • Pasión de Gavilanes
  • Inside Job
  • Café con aroma de mujer
  • Love is Blind

