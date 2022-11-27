 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Kendall Jenner dropped rare glimpse of her recent trip to psychedelic art museum in Tokyo, celebrating BFF Hailey Bieber’s birthday.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle over the weekend and treated fans with a set of stunning pictures.

Kendall’s pictures were taken during a visit to an immersive multimedia art exhibit called team Lab Planets TOKYO.

The 818 Tequila brand owner also took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a throwback snap of herself standing in the midst of the exhibit.

Kendall shared the pictures with a “heart-eyed emoticon” in the caption. She was seen dressed in all-black outfit.

The gorgeous snaps were taken by Kendall's best pal Hailey, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Nov. 22, alongside her close and dearest people on a trip to Japan.

While, Kendall’s pictures came out rather blurry, in the comments Hailey jokingly wrote, “I’m…. A photographer.”

Meanwhile, Hailey’s trip to Japan included her pop star husband Justin Bieber, whom she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with in September.

