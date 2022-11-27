Palace staffers have ‘secret nickname’ for ‘troubled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found themselves at the butt of a lot of ‘unique’ nicknames by staffers.



Prince Philip's pal Gyles Brandeth made this admission regarding Meghan Markle’s new book.

According to a report by The Mirror, “Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas’.”

This is drastically different to the welcome Queen Elizabeth extended to Meghan Markle, back when she was to enter the fold.

The book went on to address Queen Elizabeth’s devotion to Prince Harry and how “she truly wished him well in his new life abroad.”

According to reports, “The truth is that when her grandson told her he was marrying Meghan Markle, she was truly delighted by the prospect. She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”