King Charles saving Queen Elizabeth’s key title for Princess Charlotte

King Charles is reportedly saving a key title for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



According to a report by Mail on Sunday, Princess Charlotte will be Duchess of Edinburgh, the title also held by late Queen Elizabeth.

The report, citing a source, claimed Prince Edward was expected to become Duke of Edinburgh after the death of father Prince Philip, however, King Charles did not gave him the title because he is saving it for Princess Charlotte.

The Daily Mail quoted a source as saying “Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte.”

The report came months after speculation as to why King Charles withheld the title from his younger brother Prince Edward.

It is to be mentioned here that Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh title is one of the most senior in the royal family.