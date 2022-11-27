 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Royal staff reportedly had a secret nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a new book that delves into Queen Elizabeth II's last days.

Prince Philip's friend and royal author Gyles Brandeth claims that palace employees all refer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the same way.

An excerpt from Brandeth's upcoming book "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" describes how staff snubbed the couple by using a nickname.

The new book sheds light on the late monarch, from the dangerous way she gave birth to three of her children, to her final conversations and one of her favourite BBC dramas.

Queen Elizabeth II 'was battling cancer' in the last few months of her life, a new biography has claimed.

The official cause of Queen Elizabeth II was listed as "old age", but Gyles Brandreth claimed: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.” 

“If Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the Royal Family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana
Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death

Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death
Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless
Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death

Kelsey gets candid about her grief after Tom Parker's death
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'
Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress

Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress
Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'impresses' producer in screen test for James Bond
Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘distancing from Netflix’
Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kim Kardashian turns hairstylist for daughter North in new hilarious TikTok

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split

Kendall Jenner ‘transformed into Harry Styles shoulder to cry on’ after Olivia Wilde split

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas