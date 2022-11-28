Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Balenciaga is under fire after social media posts linking photo shoots by the fashion label to "child porn" went viral.

US rapper Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian on Sunday issued statements on the scandal.

Kanye West condemned celebrities for not speaking out, claiming that they are bing controlled.

A series of photos with children, one of which featured a toy bear wearing what appears to be bondage gear, was excoriated on Twitter by users who called the ads "disturbing" and claimed the fashion label had quickly deleted this content in response.

Others also claimed that another Balenciaga photo shoot included a legal document mentioning "virtual child porn" among its props.