 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Balenciaga is under fire after social media posts linking photo shoots by the fashion label to "child porn" went viral.

US rapper Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian on Sunday issued statements on the scandal.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal
please wait while file is uploading on server


Kanye West condemned celebrities for not speaking out, claiming that they are bing controlled.

A series of photos with children, one of which featured a toy bear wearing what appears to be bondage gear, was excoriated on Twitter by users who called the ads "disturbing" and claimed the fashion label had quickly deleted this content in response.

Others also claimed that another Balenciaga photo shoot included a legal document mentioning "virtual child porn" among its props.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?
'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America

'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America
Nicole Kidman steals Hugh Jackman's show with her awe-inspiring gesture

Nicole Kidman steals Hugh Jackman's show with her awe-inspiring gesture
Prince Andrew faces another snub

Prince Andrew faces another snub
I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner 'revealed' ahead of final show

I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner 'revealed' ahead of final show
Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?

Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?
Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana

King Charles III facing same situation he did with Princess Diana
Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death

Darius Campbell Danesh's secret girlfriend breaks silence after singer’s tragic death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were not liked by royal staff?
Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless

Katie Price ditches blonde hair for brunette and it's flawless