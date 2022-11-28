Kesha fans lash out at Kim Petras for defending Dr. Luke

Kim Petras had a heated exchange online with Kesha fans as they continued to question her choice to work with Dr. Luke.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Coconuts crooner took to Twitter and tweeted out, “get talented or good at anything then talk to me [sic],” which appeared to be a shade to her haters.

Under her original tweet, a fan responded saying “stop defending dr luke first then,” alluding to the sexual abuse allegations made by singer Kesha.

Then singer then defended her decision to work with the music producer, “5000000 ppl work with him why y'all only coming at me . I have nothing to say or be ashamed of at all. go away.” The singer has since deleted her response tweet.

The heated online debate took place just two months away from a trial that involves Kesha and Dr Luke.

According to Rolling Stone, Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, sued Kesha in New York in October 2014, the same day she filed a dueling lawsuit against him in Los Angeles. Her complaint alleged the music producer knocked her out with an unknown substance and raped her during nearly a decade of alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

According to TMZ, Petras continued with a lot of back and forth with Kesha fans but gave up eventually whilst also deleting most of her tweets. She suggested that she was ‘sick of arguing.’

Previously, Petras made a statement in 2018 about the case with Interview Magazine, when she was asked about her collaboration with Dr Luke. “My response is that, as I know him, he’s been really great and supportive to me and I’ve been learning a lot from him. He’s been a really nice person and I wasn’t there when that whole thing [with Kesha] went down, but from my experience he’s a great guy and I’ve been having a good time working with him.”

In the same year, Troye Sivan faced backlash as he invited the songstress on tour with him back in 2018. In response, the Australian star shared a letter explaining why he chose to book Kim as his support act, via BBC.

The opinions communicated in these interviews don't align with my personal values of the tour," he wrote. "People mess up, people misspeak. I have always said that it's how you grow and learn from your mistakes that truly matters."

Troye added he wanted to "treat Kim the same way I'd like to be treated when my inevitable big mess up comes."

