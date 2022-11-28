Donald Trump and Kanye West friends no more?

Donald Trump and Kanye West's bromance has seemingly been over, as the former president refused to become Ye's running mate and slammed her ex-wife and called him "a seriously troubled man, who happens to be black."

According to Rolling Stones, the 76-year-old statement came after being called out for dinner with disgraced rapper and a known white supremacist and Holocaust denier.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that he met with West to "help" him as he's "been decimated in his business and virtually everything else" and that West "has always been good to me."

However, West requested a meeting "alone," and he showed up "with 3 people, two of which I didn't know." Among the people was Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist notorious for his white supremacist and antisemitic views.

Ye shared a video after the Mar-a-Lago dinner, telling Trump to be his running mate. Further, West claimed that Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes." Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that he "didn't know" Fuentes.

The alleged accidental meeting with Fuentes led Trump to draw flak from his closed circles, including Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

However, the ex-president even discouraged the Donda rapper from running in West's 2024 elections, saying, "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win."

West confirmed the confrontation in his video, saying, "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like, hold on hold on, you're talking about Ye."