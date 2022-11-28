 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump and Kanye West friends no more?

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Donald Trump and Kanye West friends no more?

Donald Trump and Kanye West's bromance has seemingly been over, as the former president refused to become Ye's running mate and slammed her ex-wife and called him "a seriously troubled man, who happens to be black."

According to Rolling Stones, the 76-year-old statement came after being called out for dinner with disgraced rapper and a known white supremacist and Holocaust denier.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that he met with West to "help" him as he's "been decimated in his business and virtually everything else" and that West "has always been good to me."

However, West requested a meeting "alone," and he showed up "with 3 people, two of which I didn't know." Among the people was Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist notorious for his white supremacist and antisemitic views.

Ye shared a video after the Mar-a-Lago dinner, telling Trump to be his running mate. Further, West claimed that Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes." Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that he "didn't know" Fuentes.

The alleged accidental meeting with Fuentes led Trump to draw flak from his closed circles, including Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

However, the ex-president even discouraged the Donda rapper from running in West's 2024 elections, saying, "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win."

West confirmed the confrontation in his video, saying, "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like, hold on hold on, you're talking about Ye."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’

Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’
Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds spotted in L.A fuel dating rumors

Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds spotted in L.A fuel dating rumors
'Donald Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes': Kanye West

'Donald Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes': Kanye West
Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal

Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm romance rumours

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm romance rumours
Kate Middleton and Prince William's US visit to overshadow Harry and Meghan's achievements?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's US visit to overshadow Harry and Meghan's achievements?

'Forgotten' Afghan stories highlighted in two new films from Netflix, Nat Geo

'Forgotten' Afghan stories highlighted in two new films from Netflix, Nat Geo
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?
'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America

'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America