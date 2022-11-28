 
Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds spotted in L.A fuel dating rumors

Minka Kelly is seemingly a Believer in love again as she was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. 

As photographed by Paparazzi Kelly, 42, and Reynolds, 35, were stepping out to Cafe Stella in the Silverlake neighborhood Saturday night.

There was no PDA observed between the rumoured couple as per the photos obtained by PageSix, however Reynolds was at one point seen stroking Kelly’s hair as they parked the car.

Per the reports the duo spent more than five hours at the restaurant together, and did not exit until after 1 a.m.

This is the first time since splitting from Trevor Noah in May that Kelly has sparked relationship speculation.

The Friday Night Light star began dating the comedian in 2020. The relationship was going so good at the beginning that Noah, 38, bought a $27.5 million Bel Air mansion for them the same year.

