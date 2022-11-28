 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy
‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

The Crash Landing On You famed couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been blessed with a baby boy on November 27, 2022.

They have become parents to their first child, a boy as confirmed by the official agency in a statement.

"Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today,"stated the agency. "Both the mother and child are in good health."


Hyun and Son, both 40, tied the knot on March 31, 2022 and announced in late June that they were expecting a baby. 

"A new life has arrived for us," Son wrote on her Instagram account at the time. "It's still hard for me to believe, but changes to my body tell me every day that it is true."

Previously in September at a promotional event, Hyun also said, "It still doesn't feel real (that I'm going to be a father), but I think I need to live a better life … it is such a huge blessing, so I'm waiting with good expectations."

For the unversed, the duo worked together in the 2018 film The Negotiation, then they appeared in the blockbuster hit drama Crash Landing On You later in 2019-20 and started dating the same year.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’
Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’

Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’
Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds spotted in L.A fuel dating rumors

Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds spotted in L.A fuel dating rumors
'Donald Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes': Kanye West

'Donald Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes': Kanye West
Calvin Harris clarifies his stance on Rita Ora's old 'scrapped album'

Calvin Harris clarifies his stance on Rita Ora's old 'scrapped album'
Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal

Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal
Donald Trump and Kanye West friends no more?

Donald Trump and Kanye West friends no more?
Kesha fans lash out at Kim Petras for defending Dr. Luke

Kesha fans lash out at Kim Petras for defending Dr. Luke