Monday Nov 28 2022
Selena Gomez steps out with BFF after 'My Mind and Me' release 

Selena Gomez was spotted  all smiles as she shopped with a close friend Raquelle Stevens.

Per HollywoodLife, the Love You Like a Love Song crooner was seen on Friday, November 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Having donned a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.

The singer has recently been quite busy since she released her raw and emotional documentary about her battles with mental and physical wellness.

The outlet noted that the pair are long-time friends and Raquelle even appeared on Selena’s HBO show, Selena + Chef. Returning the favor, the Only Murders in the Building star stopped by Raquelle’s podcast Giving Back Generation earlier in the year to chat about friendship.

Meanwhile, the newly released on Apple TV+ caused a rift between her and her kidney donor BFF Francia Raísa.

In the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the singer was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, which led to the kidney transplant shortly after releasing her second solo album Revival. Francia donated her a kidney in 2017, via Us Weekly.

The two friends seemed to be at odds at each other as Gomez called Taylor Swift “her only best friend in the industry.”

Part of that quote wound up in an E! News Instagram post, where Raísa, an actress, allegedly left the comment that was captured in a screenshot obtained by Pop Crave before vanishing. The media site also noted that Raísa doesn’t follow the singer anymore.

The Same Old Love singer still follows Raisa on Instagram. She commented via TikTok on a clip of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) explaining how Francia unfollowed her a day after Gomez’s documentary (which didn’t mention her at all).

‘Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,’ wrote the singer and actress, 30.

