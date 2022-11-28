 
Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Karan Johar's one of the hit films Kal Ho Naa Ho marked 19 years on November 28.

As the writer and director to the film Karan Johar expressed his emotions with a heartfelt note along with a behind-the-scene photo taken on the sets of the movie at that time.

The 50-year-old director turned to Instagram and shared a black-and-white BTS picture from Kal Ho Naa Ho, that features himself, the leading actor of the film and king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and two others.

Johar wrote an emotional note while expressing the sentimental value that the movie holds for him.

"An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!" he wrote.

For the unversed, Kal Ho Naa Ho came out in 2008 on November 28, the movie was highly liked by the viewers for amazing storyline and outstanding music.

Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.


