 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew an ‘over-inflated egotist’ with ‘ongoing downfall’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew has just come under fire for being an “over-inflated egotist” that is ‘furious’ over his lost tax-payer funding.

This accusation has been issued by former cop, Dai Davies, who believes the money spent on protecting people like Prince Andrew could be spent on solving ‘thousands’ of crimes that have happened in London.

In light of this, in his recent admission to the Daily Mail, Mr Davies questioned, “Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?”

For those unversed, Mr Davies used to be the Operational Unit Commander in charge of the Royal Family’s security services back in 1995.

Worldwide, he worked with the Palace and Personal Protection alongside Prince Andrew who received tax payer funded security for all ventures outside of Windsor, Berkshire.

For those unversed, the annual cost for Prince Andrew’s private security used to be £3 million and since having it stripped by Prince Andrew, a source claims, “He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud
Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast

Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast
Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch
Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas
Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor

Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor
‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’