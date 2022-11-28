 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Irwin dating Heath Ledger’s niece Scarlett Buckley

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Robert Irwin dating Heath Ledger’s niece Scarlett Buckley
Robert Irwin dating Heath Ledger’s niece Scarlett Buckley

Robert Irwin began a relationship with Heath Ledger's niece, Scarlett Buckley, confirmed by New Idea Magazine.

The late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's son has engaged in a romance with Scarlett Buckley. The duo was pictured enjoying a sunset stroll in Queensland earlier this month.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Heath Ledger's sister Kate, who owns a design and media productions company.

Heath's sister has been vocal about preserving her brother's legacy, as she created the Heath Ledger Scholarship for aspiring young Australian actors.

Speaking to Who magazine in 2018, she said the Dark Knight actor is "hugely important" in her children's lives.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."

More From Entertainment:

Adele wins hearts as she stops Las Vegas show to honour friend’s mother

Adele wins hearts as she stops Las Vegas show to honour friend’s mother

Meghan Markle feeling ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry, William

Meghan Markle feeling ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry, William
Ben Affleck rocks chic winter look as he takes kids on Farmers Market trip

Ben Affleck rocks chic winter look as he takes kids on Farmers Market trip

Kelsey Parker opens up about how people behave after Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker opens up about how people behave after Tom’s death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals as cash fears rise

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals as cash fears rise
Simon Cowell celebrates Thanksgiving with BGT’s Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Simon Cowell celebrates Thanksgiving with BGT’s Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon
Dwayne Johnson confirms Warner Bros. was against Henry Cavill Superman return

Dwayne Johnson confirms Warner Bros. was against Henry Cavill Superman return
Princess Beatrice fleeing London after mom Fergie’s ex reveals anguish

Princess Beatrice fleeing London after mom Fergie’s ex reveals anguish
Kim Kardashian lands in hot waters as she refuses to cut ties with Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian lands in hot waters as she refuses to cut ties with Balenciaga
Late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall goes swimsuit-shopping in Australia

Late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall goes swimsuit-shopping in Australia
Eminem faces off Spider-Man on Marvel's comic book cover

Eminem faces off Spider-Man on Marvel's comic book cover
Prince Harry’s ‘always’ wanted to ditch royals and live ‘normal life’: Ex-lover

Prince Harry’s ‘always’ wanted to ditch royals and live ‘normal life’: Ex-lover