Ben Affleck rocks chic winter look as he takes kids on Farmers Market trip 

Monday Nov 28 2022
Ben Affleck was clicked while taking a stroll with his family at the Farmers market in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The Batman actor, 50, was spotted alongside his children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as the step son Emme, 14, whom he shares with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The blended family's appearance came after Affleck and Lopez enjoyed a big Thanksgiving with their family in The Hamptons.

Affleck sported a cozy black-and-white wool sweater - with diamond and striped patterns running across its bottom. He added black jeans and matching black sneakers which went perfect with his winter comfy look.

The Gone Girl actor was joined by his daughter Violet, who sported a white sweater, paired with a sensible skirt while her sibling wore a blue top.

Lopez’s son, Emme kept it simple with a gray sweater and black athletic shorts. The Marry Me star shares her twins; Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony,

Affleck has one other child as well, 10-year-old Samuel. He shares Samuel, Violet and Seraphina with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez also dropped a few adorable glimpses from the family’s first Thanksgiving together since she and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this year.

She posted the pictures on her Instagram with caption, “This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family.” 

