Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap with lookalike daughters 

Amanda Holden stunned fans as she shared a sweet photo with her lookalike teenage daughters

Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap with her daughters Lexi and Hollie; the three couldn’t look any more alike!

Amanda rocked a pale pink coat that layered above a white turtle neck sweater.

Meanwhile, her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughes, opted for trendy outfits too.

In her caption, the actress wrote: 'My girls.’

Amanda was unrecognisable as she showed off her look in a series of chilling Instagram snaps, revealing she did the school run in full costume.

It comes after Amanda said 'the deal is not done' about her return for the next season of Britain's Got Talent.

