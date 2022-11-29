 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'Poor man' Harry Styles fans 'almost died' during Columbia concert: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Harry Styles met chaos from fans during one of his recent concerts in Columbia.

The singer, who performed at Bogotá had to stop concert mid way after eight audience members fainted in the crowd.

A viral video from the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker shows how Harry is trying to ask fans to take a step back and make way for others. He also asked the concert attendees to move away from the handrails.

"I just have to say that I was in the Platinum section and I almost died.

"And this was when this poor man had to stop the concert because we were suffocating."

At the start of the concert, Harry expressed his delight with fans.

"I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.

"But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it's warm," he said in a video shared on Twitter.

